RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)

Drunken break-in triggers Island woman’s heart condition

Intoxicated man talked into leaving after he enters Ladysmith apartment in middle of the afternoon

On Wednesday, April 28 an intoxicated man walked into the unlocked Ladysmith apartment of Joe and Laura Lavine in the middle of the afternoon.

“I heard a crash in the front hallway… I get up and Joe is behind me. We walk over and there’s a guy just wading back and forth standing in our hallway,” Laura said.

“I said ‘you’re in the wrong place, sweetie’. I pushed past him and opened the door again saying ‘out you go, out you go’, and he went back out the door again.”

Although nothing was stolen, the experience caused Lavine to suffer acute angina — chest pain caused by lack of blood flow to the heart. Lavine has a history of heart problems and knew that she needed immediate medical attention.

“I had to head to the hospital in an ambulance. I don’t go to the hospital — in a pandemic, I certainly don’t want to go to the hospital — but I made the judgement call because it was so heavy,” she said.

Lavine spent the night in the hospital and underwent a series of tests. She’s now feeling a lot better and is back at home.

In a Facebook post, Lavine said that she intends to press charges against the man who stumbled into her apartment. She said the biggest takeaway from the situation is that she and her husband will always keep the door locked.

“People should be locking their doors because for years people haven’t in rural communities all over the Island. We don’t have to be paranoid, just lock the door.”

Ladysmith RCMP said that the matter is under investigation and that charges will likely be moved forward.

RELATED: Victoria woman interrupts attempted break-in of her ground-floor suite

RELATED: Woman arrested in Nanaimo after attempted RV break-in with owner inside

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More than 5,000 international air travellers positive for COVID-19 since February
Next story
Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years of marriage

Just Posted

Port Hardy’s Director of Recreation Tanya Kaul talks recreation stats. (Tanya Kaul photo)
Port Hardy recreation statistics show growth during COVID-19 pandemic

The District of Port Hardy’s recreation statistics for January-March of 2021 are… Continue reading

Agree or disagree with North Island Rising? Write a letter to the editor at editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish it online and in print.
McQuarrie: So you say you’re not a socialist

‘That is a myth, as we are all socialists at some point in the day, every day’

WestJet flight 3171 arrived in Comox on April 29 at approximately 11 a.m. It has been identified by the BC Centre for Disease Control with a COVID case aboard. (Black Press file photo)
COVID case confirmed on flight into Comox

April 27 flight from Calgary on BCCDC list

The Fort Rupert Curling Club. (North Island Gazette file photo)
COVID-19: Curling club’s bills to be paid by District of Port Hardy

The COVID-19 Restart Fund is intended to ensure that there is a smooth recovery

The new bridge on the Cape Scott Trail. (Cape Scott Park and North Coast Trail Facebook photo)
New bridge on Cape Scott Trail means better access for everyone

‘Happy hiking everyone!’

FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine can be given to adults 30+ who can’t wait for mRNA: NACI

Panel says single shot vaccine can be especially useful for populations unable to return for second shot

Dr. Bonnie Henry B.C.’s provincial health officer, updates the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection, hospitalization decline continues

2,174 new cases identified over weekend, 15 more deaths

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue members on Saturday, May 1, as they conducted their search for a 79-year-old Parksville man. The man was found within two-and-a-half hours, thanks to the Project Lifesaver transmitter bracelet he was wearing. (ASAR Twitter photo)
Search and Rescue finds lost Parksville man, 79, thanks to radio bracelet

Man was found walking along Highway 19

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda Gates look toward each other and smile while being interviewed in Kirkland, Wash. The George W. Bush Presidential Center is honoring the Gates with its annual award for those who work to improve the lives of others. Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush on Thursday, April 11, will present the Gates with the George W. Bush Medal for Distinguished Leadership. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years of marriage

Couple have three children together

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canadian consumers lose trust in big brands during pandemic: UVic study

Early in the pandemic, many grocery chains offered employees hazard pay, only to discontinue it months later

Zopkios Brake Check on the Coquihalla Highway (Highway 5) in British Columbia. Truck driver Roy McCormack was seen entering the brake check with smoking brakes on Aug. 5, 2016, just before a multi-vehicle crash further down the road, but he was acquitted of criminal negligence by a judge in BC Supreme Court in Chilliwack on May 3, 2021. (GoogleMaps)
Truck driver acquitted of criminal negligence in 2016 multi-vehicle Coquihalla crash

Judge finds Roy McCormack’s actions or inactions did not meet the threshold of criminal negligence

Passengers from New Delhi wait in long lines for transportation to their quarantine hotels at Pearson Airport in Toronto on Friday April 23, 2021. More than 5,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 after flying back to Canada since mandatory quarantine hotels began in late February.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
More than 5,000 international air travellers positive for COVID-19 since February

40% of those people were infected with one of the three variants of concern Canada is tracking

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
Drunken break-in triggers Island woman’s heart condition

Intoxicated man talked into leaving after he enters Ladysmith apartment in middle of the afternoon

Medical staff is shown preparing a patient outside a hospital in New Delhi. From the start of the pandemic, there have been 19.9 million cases of COVID-19 reported in India until May 3, 2021. 16.3 million have recovered, and there have been 219,000 deaths. (Photo submitted by Vivek)
Column: Let’s uplift the heroes in India’s battle against COVID-19

India reported over 360,000 infections on Monday, May 3

Most Read