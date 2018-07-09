Duct tape used to haul boat nets B.C. driver hefty fine

Vessel was held with duct-tape reinforced straps on a trailer with no brakes and a handmade axle

Abbotsford Police Const. Harv Mangat keeps running across over-ambitious motorists trying to haul too much with too little.

Over the weekend, Mangat was involved in handing out more than $2,000 in fines to a driver who attempted to tow a precariously balanced sailboat that was stabilized with pallets and duct tape on a tiny trailer.

Tweets from Mangat said the trailer also had no brakes and a handmade third axle, while straps were held together with duct tape.

The trailer and boat were towed away.

Just a week earlier, Mangat had pulled over a small car weighed down by an astounding amount of wood and brush, all tied down with an old garden hose.

