Dump truck driver hurt after highway crash on Vancouver Island

One man airlifted to hospital after collision between dump truck and pickup Friday in Ladysmith

The driver of a dump truck has been airlifted to hospital in Victoria following a crash at the Trans Canada Highway and Oyster Sto’Lo Road intersection in Ladysmith.

The crash happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. Friday in the highway southbound lanes when the dual-axle dump truck went out of control, tipped and collided with a Dodge pickup truck and dumped its load of gravel on the roadway.

“One patient got airlifted to Victoria,” said Capt. Kris Hill, of North Oyster Volunteer Fire Department, which was the first and primary responder at the scene.

Hill described the accident as “significant” and said there was also a baby in the dump truck and two men in the pickup. There were no reported injuries to the baby or the pickup’s occupants.

“The dump truck rolled on its side and then skidded into the pickup,” Hill said.

RCMP collision analysts were on scene, Hill said, and he expected the southbound lanes would be disrupted for some time.


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

One man was airlifted to hospital after a collision between a dump truck and a pickup truck in Ladysmith on Friday morning. Photo: Capt. Kris Hill, North Oyster Volunteer Fire Department

Previous story
Truck driver in fatal Broncos crash sentenced to eight years

Just Posted

Port Hardy RCMP issues warning about recent overdose

“Our primary concern is public safety. We are urging the public to be aware of what is circulating.”

Port Hardy RCMP looking for volunteers who are interested in public safety

“The volunteer program will include community and crime prevention programs”

Suspicious fire in Alert Bay burns two homes, spreads to nearby bush

Police say underage suspects have been identified

VIDEO: North Island Bantam Eagles tie Dawson Creek Canucks in front of massive hometown crowd in Port Hardy

The Tier 3 Bantam Championships continued in style last night at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena.

Tri-Port Midget Wild finish season with gold medal performance

The other teams were no match for the Tri-Port girls.

Fierce feline spotted as ‘aggressor’ in face off with coyote in B.C. backyard

North Vancouver resident Norm Lee captures orange cat versus coyote in backyard showdown

Truck driver in fatal Broncos crash sentenced to eight years

Judge Inez Cardinal told court in Melfort, Sask., that Sidhu’s remorse and guilty plea were mitigating factors

Anti-discrimination group wants to map offenders with cross-Canada hate atlas

Morgane Oger Foundation issues call for volunteers to help build Canadian Atlas of Populist Extremism

Dump truck driver hurt after highway crash on Vancouver Island

One man airlifted to hospital after collision between dump truck and pickup Friday in Ladysmith

Vancouver Island council removes breed-specific clauses from animal bylaw

Breed-specific legislation to be scrapped

Kater to launch ridesharing service in Vancouver by end of month

The Surrey-based company got its permits from the Vancouver Taxi Association

Saanich Police arrest suspended driver with laminated paper licence plates

Fake plates crafted of laminated paper

Second case of measles reported in the B.C. Interior

Case is connected to an earlier measles case in 100 Mile House

Cheetahs will not prosper in Creston: Permit rejected for two big cats

Earl Pfeifer owns two cheetahs, one of which escaped in December 2015

Most Read