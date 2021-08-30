Dumpster fire extinguished quickly by Port Hardy crew

Port Hardy Fire Rescue had an early morning on Aug. 29, responding to a fully-involved dumpster fire near an apartment complex.
The crew responded at 2:45 a.m. to a 30-yard dumpster that was on fire near the building. The crews extinguished the fire quickly, and prevented any spread to the adjacent building.
“Thanks to our members for their early morning response on this one,” says a release from the fire department.
Anybody with information on the incident are asked to call the Port Hardy RCMP detachment.
More information to come.
