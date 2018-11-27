Pierre Lemaitre was found dead in his Abbotsford home on July 29, 2013. (File photo)

Dziekanski’s death set off health change for RCMP spokesman, inquest hears

The coroner’s inquest into Pierre Lemaitre’s death continues on its second day

The family doctor of an RCMP officer who died by suicide says the Mountie had no thoughts of taking his own life in the 16 years he was his patient.

Dr. Cameron Smith told an inquest into Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre’s death that he had prescribed antidepressants and anxiety medication related to traumatic experiences the officer had endured on the job.

READ MORE: RCMP spokesman spiralled downward after Dziekanski case, inquest hears

Smith says Lemaitre was also dealing with stress at home and expressed concerns about caring for his disabled wife, saying she had indicated thoughts of suicide.

He described Lemaitre as a stoic man whose mental health issues began improving, only to worsen when he became the spokesman for the incident where a Polish immigrant died at Vancouver’s airport in 2007 when he was jolted with an RCMP Taser.

The inquest has heard that Lemaitre provided inaccurate information about the confrontation between Robert Dziekanski and four officers, based on statements provided by his superiors.

Lemaitre’s widow, Sheila Lemaitre, told the inquest her husband became more and more anxious when the RCMP refused to correct the information and that she found him dead at their home in July 2013.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. mom’s declining health forces her to return from Africa without adopted son
Next story
Eight people injured in school bus crash near Cache Creek

Just Posted

Kwakiutl First Nation approved for $1.2 million to build six new, on-reserve houses

Kwakiutl First Nation among nearly 30 nations to receive housing funds from the province of BC.

RBC gives $50,000 to support Aboriginal students at North Island College

Indigenous students at all North Island College campuses will be able to… Continue reading

Heavy winds, rain batter B.C.’s south coast

Winds will reach speeds of up to 80 km/hr

MP Blaney takes a stand for postal workers, citing high injury rates and long overtime hours

Liberal government poised to pass back-to-work legislation during weekend

Local secondary schools’ culture programs run strong across North Island

PHSS, NISS culture programs for Indigenous students are part of an enhancement agreement with SD85.

Young man sets off to run span of Vancouver Island in anti-trophy hunting campaign

Giordano Corlazzoli began his campaign in Port Hardy and plans to cap it off in Victoria.

Canada’s auto industry at risk if GM closes Oshawa plant, union president says

GM president warned he was ready to have his members take job action unless the plant stays open

B.C. hydro project granted an environmental assessment certificate

Revelstoke Project 6 has been approved with conditions from the province

LNG, ride hailing highlights of fall for B.C. Premier John Horgan

Legislature session ends with bitter dispute over suspended staff

Canadian MPs among global lawmakers grilling Facebook executive in UK Parliament

Lawmakers were also critical of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for failing to show up to answer questions

Young man sets off to run span of Vancouver Island in anti-trophy hunting campaign

Giordano Corlazzoli began his campaign in Port Hardy and plans to cap it off in Victoria.

Eight people injured in school bus crash near Cache Creek

Ten Prince George students and two adults were on the way to a volleyball tournament

Dziekanski’s death set off health change for RCMP spokesman, inquest hears

The coroner’s inquest into Pierre Lemaitre’s death continues on its second day

Canada Post warns of huge losses as postal staff ordered back to work

Crown corporation says it recorded a loss before tax of $94 million for the third quarter of 2018

Most Read