What was left of the structure on Chelan Crescent after the fire department put out the flames. (Port McNeill Fire Department photo)

Early morning fire in Port McNeill destroys structure

“Our crews worked quickly to knock down the flames and extinguish the fire”

The Port McNeill Volunteer Fire Department was busy in the very early morning on Feb. 7 after being dispatched to a fully involved structure fire on Chelan Crescent at 3:30 a.m.

“Our crews worked quickly to knock down the flames and extinguish the fire,” said the fire department’s social media post. “Nobody was injured on the fire and damage to neighboring houses was minor. We would like to give a thank you to Hyde Creek Volunteer Fire Dept for their amazing help in getting the job done.”

