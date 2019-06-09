Early morning shooting at Vancouver Island coffee shop

The Coffee Luv Bug shop at 950 Cumberland Rd. in Courtenay was the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. Photo by Terry Farrell

Multiple shots were fired early Sunday morning at a popular Courtenay coffee shop, and adjacent buildings, and Comox Valley RCMP are looking for clues as to the reason for the shootings.

Police have taped off the area around the Coffee Love Bug shop at 950 Cumberland Rd. in Courtenay. Police on scene confirmed officers came upon the scene around 3 a.m. during regular patrols of the area and found several bullet holes in multiple buildings around the shop.

Police could not confirm how many shots were fired, why they were fired or which building in the area was the primary target of the shooting.

They could confirm that no victims have checked into local hospitals for assistance.

The Comox Valley RCMP are appealing to the public for any information related to the shooting. To contact police, call 250-338-1321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police will be canvassing the area, throughout the afternoon.

More to come.

-With files from Terry Farrell



erin.haluschak@comoxvalleyrecord.com

