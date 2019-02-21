Early morning shooting in Courtenay

There is a heavy police presence outside the Park Place apartment complex on Fitzgerald Avenue in Courtenay.

Witness Kylee Cordocedo was one of the first on the scene early Thursday morning.

“I saw my brother run towards Park Place with the guy on the ground; my sister in law said he was most likely shot, so I ran out there with a belt and a towel and just put pressure on (the wound) until the EMTs showed up.”

Cordocedo added while she doesn’t have any details about the person involved, she noted he was talking and conscious when emergency personnel arrived on scene and drove him to hospital.

This article will be updated when more details are available.