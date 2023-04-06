Economic development officer working to facilitate growth and development in Port Alice

Written by Debra Lynn

Since October of 2021, the Village of Port Alice has had Ryan Nicholson on their team—in the role of economic development officer—to help with broadening the community’s horizons.

Nicholson, who grew up embedded in the family business of greenhouses, garden centres and flower shops, studied business marketing at Fanshawe College in London Ontario. Most of his work experience is in sales, including working as a realtor and land developer.

Nicholson has spent much of his life in a small village in Southern Ontario. He moved to Nanaimo for a year in 2007 to help some friends start a business, but ended up moving back to Ontario after his father was diagnosed with cancer. He says, “Not a day went by in Ontario that I didn’t think of being back here on the Island.”

Nicholson took some time off in 2019 and brought his family out to the Island. They first moved to Nanaimo, and, after and excursion to the North Island, decided to try for the job position in Port Alice, “I was looking for a more relaxed pace for my family that would allow me to be genuinely invested in my children’s lives.” He adds, “The tranquility of the village is such a welcome change from the chaos elsewhere.”

Nicholson says that the job of economic development covers a very broad base, and that all village staff need to wear a lot of different hats in a day. His daily tasks can include helping one of the community’s local businesses with a specific concern, exploring options for different types of growth, looking for grant funding opportunities or seeking out innovations “to make Port Alice an even more desirable place to live, work, and play.”

Nicholson says, “I try hard to make sure my co-workers know I’m here to help however I can, and for our local businesses to know the same. I’m very fortunate that our village’s staff and elected officials all share the goal of making this community a great place to be.”

Nicholson believes that, in such small communities as Port Alice, “it takes teamwork and collaboration to achieve anything.”

With the support of many different people and organizations, he has been able to obtain an official destination BC visitor centre to benefit Port Alice’s tourism initiatives. He has helped several new businesses open their doors and other established businesses grow. Port Alice now has a much better online presence that more accurately reflects the village and what it offers. He says the village has had substantial interest in their oceanfront accommodation property for sale. They have also been approached by people with interesting ideas for industry for the former mill site once renumeration is complete.

Nicholson noted Port Alice’s biggest asset is the amazing group of people that make up this community, “The natural beauty of this area is obviously a huge asset as well, but it’s the people that make this such an amazing place to call home.”

The biggest drawback, he feels, is Port Alice’s financial situation that makes growth and development difficult: grants are getting more difficult to qualify for and not many residents want to see their taxes raised. He feels public engagement has decreased, making it difficult to know exactly how the village should move forward.

He adds, “We had good participation with the first round of public consultations on the official community plan, but it would be great to see a higher number of people getting involved and voicing their ideas in that process.”

As a relative “newbie” to Port Alice, Nicholson spends his free time exploring the area and trying to learn his way around by hiking, fishing, and off roading.

“I’m hoping to do much more camping this year with the kids and hope to make the mistake of owning a boat soon.”

economymunicipal politics