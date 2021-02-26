Selina Robinson B.C’s finance minister, says she’s encouraged by predictions that British Columbia’s economy will rebound this year and next. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Selina Robinson B.C’s finance minister, says she’s encouraged by predictions that British Columbia’s economy will rebound this year and next. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Economists predict slight rebound and moderate growth for B.C. economy in 2021

B.C. on track for real GDP growth of 4.7% this year and 4.3% next year, before growth slows

Finance Minister Selina Robinson says she’s encouraged by predictions that British Columbia’s economy will rebound this year and next.

Robinson heard today from economists on the province’s Economic Forecast Council who estimate B.C. is on track for real GDP growth of 4.7 per cent this year and 4.3 per cent next year, before growth slows.

The same measurement for the provincial economy in 2020 shows a 5.1 per cent decline, the worst contraction since 1980.

The council of economists from major financial institutions warns that the strength of recovery depends heavily on the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and stimulus plans in the United States, a key trade partner.

Robinson also heard the recovery won’t be felt evenly, with certain hard-hit industries and low wage earners tending to suffer the greatest ongoing impacts of the pandemic.

The minister says the next B.C. budget will focus on continuing to support British Columbians through the emergency of the pandemic while investing in the future.

“We can see the light at the end but we’re still in the tunnel,” Robinson says.

READ MORE: Stats Can says economy grew at a record pace in third quarter of 2020

economy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Mounties charge suspect for tripping elderly woman near Metrotown in April
Next story
B.C. to go ahead with Site C dam, with new $16B budget and delayed to 2025

Just Posted

A beautiful sunny afternoon showcasing Mount Cain in all its glory. (Kimberley Kufaas Photography)
Mount Cain to start construction on new lodge once season ends

The North Island ski hill has been awarded $874,000 to build a brand new lodge.

The U’mista Cultural Society is getting $294,000 in funding. (North Island Gazette file photo)
North Island gets infrastructure and jobs boost from Economic Recovery Plan

“I’m thrilled that so many North Island organizations are benefiting from this funding”

Gordie Wigman and Edward Cote won $55,425.85 from the draw on Dec. 28. (BCLC photo)
Port McNeill friends win over 55 grand

Wigman and Cote purchased the ticket from the Port McNeill Petro Canada on Mine Road.

OrcaFest parade 2019. (North Island Gazette file photo)
COVID-19: Port McNeill’s annual OrcaFest cancelled again

“We promise you that once we are safely able to do so, OrcaFest will be back!!”

FILE – A COVID-19 vaccine being prepared. (Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing)
B.C. seniors 80 years and older to get COVID vaccine details over next 2 weeks: Henry

Province is expanding vaccine workforce as officials ramp up age-based rollout

Site C will go ahead, one year later and $5.3 billion more, the NDP announced Feb 26. (BC Hydro image)
B.C. to go ahead with Site C dam, with new $16B budget and delayed to 2025

Reviews recommend more oversight, beefed up foundation stability work

The Canada Revenue Agency says there were 32 tax fraud convictions across the country between April 2019 and March 2020. (Pixabay)
Vancouver man sentenced to 29 months, fined $645K for tax evasion, forgery

Michael Sholz reportedly forged documents to support ineligible tax credits linked to homeownership

Then-Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson looks on as MLA Shirley Bond answers questions during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria. (Chad Hipolito / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. Liberal party to choose next leader in February 2022

Candidates have until Nov. 30 to declare whether they are running

After nearly 10 months of investigations, Mounties have made an arrest in the tripping of an elderly woman in Burnaby this past April. (RCMP handout)
VIDEO: Mounties charge suspect for tripping elderly woman near Metrotown in April

32-year-old Hayun Song is accused of causing bodily harm to an 84-year-old using her walker

British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives to view the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver, on Friday, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Death threats mount against Dr. Bonnie Henry, sparking condemnation from Horgan, Dix

Henry has become a staple on televisions in homes across British Columbia since January 2020

Several BC Ferries sailings are cancelled Friday due to adverse weather. (Black Press Media File)
All B.C. Ferries sailings cancelled due to winds, adverse weather

Adverse weather causes cancellations across several BC Ferries routes

Bryan Adams with his mom, Jane Adams Clark, at Lions Gate Hospital. (Bryan Adams)
Bryan Adams gives shout out to North Shore hospital

The singer’s mom was in Lions Gate Hospital for care

Shoppers will be able to get their hands on signed bottles of Ryan Reynolds’ new gin at B.C. liquor stores this summer. (Twitter/Ryan Reynolds)
Ryan Reynold’s Aviation Gin autographed and coming to B.C. stores

This summer 100 bottles will be available to the public for purchase across five B.C. liquor stores

Wayne Allen's graduation photo from Chemainus Secondary School. (Photo submitted)
Brother charged with murder in Vancouver Island teenager’s Ontario death

Jesse James Allen stands accused in the death of Wayne Allen, a 2020 Chemainus Secondary grad

Most Read