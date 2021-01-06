Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council nurse Marion Guiraud administers a Moderna vaccine shot to Huu-ay-aht chief councillor Robert Dennis Sr. at Huu-ay-aht’s Anacla Government office on Monday. Photo courtesy, Rachel Young.

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council nurse Marion Guiraud administers a Moderna vaccine shot to Huu-ay-aht chief councillor Robert Dennis Sr. at Huu-ay-aht’s Anacla Government office on Monday. Photo courtesy, Rachel Young.

Eight Island Health region First Nations share 1,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna vaccine given six West Coast Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations, two others on North Island

According to recent statistics released by provincial health ministry and First Nations Health Authority (FNHA), almost 1,900 doses of Moderna vaccines have been distributed to eight remote First Nation communities within the Island Health region.

According to the data provided, six Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations spread along the west coast of Vancouver Island received a total of 1,070 Moderna vaccines.

Ahousaht First Nation received 520 doses, followed by 110 for Ehattesaht/ChinehKint and Nuchatlaht, 110 for Huu-ay-aht, 140 for Kyuquot Chekleseht, and 190 for Mowachaht/Muchalaht.

Namgis First Nation in Alert Bay received a total of 770 vaccines.

Klahoose First Nation, based on Cortes Island, which also battled a COVID-19 outbreak in November received 60 doses for its membership.

READ MORE: Klahoose First Nation community locked down due to positive COVID-19 test

Health authorities had announced earlier that 10,700 doses of Moderna will be been made available for rural and remote First Nations communities in the province.

To date, 5,300 of those Moderna doses have been distributed to 18 rural and remote First Nations communities in B.C. Most health authorities received the vaccines between Dec. 28 and 31 as there was a delay in the initial Moderna shipment.

Vaccination drives have been underway in most First Nations communities since Monday, with many leaders stepping up to take the first doses of the vaccines to ease concerns of vaccine-averse members.

READ MORE: Vaccine arrives for COVID-19-battered Vancouver Island First Nations

The First Nations are receiving the Moderna vaccine because the first approved COVID-19 vaccines in Canada – the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine – requires subfreezing temperatures for storage (-70) challenging transportation and storage logistics to remote communities.

CoronavirusFirst Nationsvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Emergency crews responding to crash on Highway 4
Next story
As U.K. travel ban lifts, new pre-flight COVID-19 test rules will come into effect in Canada

Just Posted

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council nurse Marion Guiraud administers a Moderna vaccine shot to Huu-ay-aht chief councillor Robert Dennis Sr. at Huu-ay-aht’s Anacla Government office on Monday. Photo courtesy, Rachel Young.
Eight Island Health region First Nations share 1,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna vaccine given six West Coast Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations, two others on North Island

A beautiful sunny afternoon showcasing Mount Cain in all its glory. (Kimberley Kufaas Photography)
Annual ‘Cain Cup’ competition returns to Mount Cain on Jan. 16

This year the skill hill is asking competitors register online so it can avoid registration line ups

Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association logo
North Island minor hockey returns to the ice for practices

‘All COVID-19 and arena guidelines remain in place’

Courtenay teacher Rebecca MacKenzie won $500,000 on Boxing Day. Photo courtesy BCLC
Courtenay teacher picks up an Extra $500,000 with Boxing Day lotto win

Rebecca MacKenzie teaches math and French, so chances are there was some… Continue reading

Mary Cook was the first vaccine recipient in Alert Bay on Jan. 5, administered by ‘Namgis Community Health Nurse Nicole James. (Gina Wadhams photo)
First doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine administered to Alert Bay residents

‘I’m so excited. I almost cried taking these pictures.’

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement to the Commons updating MPs in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 on the latest situation with the Coronavirus pandemic. British lawmakers were recalled from their Christmas recess to discuss new restrictions that took effect at midnight as part of England's third national lockdown. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)
VIDEO: World leaders are appalled by storming of U.S. Capitol

Allies to the U.S. were appalled at what they described as an attack on American democracy

Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League has eyed Jan. 15 as a return date to action, pending provincial announcements. (Gordon Lee/Submitted)
Junior B hockey games resume on Vancouver Island Jan. 15, pending provincial announcements

Teams to play in three regional cohorts

Patches are seen on the arm and shoulder of a corrections officer in the segregation unit at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women during a media tour, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Prison guards need priority COVID-19 vaccinations, union says

Federal prison population varies but is typically about 14,000 people

(File photo)
Emergency crews responding to crash on Highway 4

‘Expect significant delays’

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Air Canada uses social media influencers to promote travel abroad, despite stay-home direction

At least two influencers have travelled to warmer climates in the past few weeks

Skiers at Mount Washington Alpine Resort. (Photo: Amy Attas)
Island snowboarder dies on Mount Washington

A 22-year-old Victoria man was snowboarding inbounds and fell in open intermediate terrain

Snuneymuxw First Nation. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vaccine request quickly granted to combat Nanaimo-area First Nation COVID-19 outbreak

Snuneymuxw elders receiving Moderna vaccine starting today at pop-up clinic on reserve

A passenger walks the halls at Montreal Trudeau Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
As U.K. travel ban lifts, new pre-flight COVID-19 test rules will come into effect in Canada

Test must be taken pre-flight, within 72 hours of boarding a flight to Canada

Most Read