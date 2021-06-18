Eke Me-Xi Learning Centre takes field trip to Malcolm Island

Once at Bere Point, students made themselves at home in the day-use area

Once every week students from the Eke Me-Xi Learning Centre explore sites of historical, environmental, and cultural significance in the North Island on a place-based learning field trip.

On June 2, the group crossed the pond to explore Mount Waddington Regional District’s Bere Point Campground in Sointula.

After sailing on BC Ferries’ Island Aurora, students stopped at the beach to receive an educational presentation given by Kerri Reid from Living Oceans Society (and her son Teddy) about marine debris and the state of our oceans. The talk was very interesting and invaluable to the students as World Oceans Day was coming up on June 8.

Students were also informed about some summer job opportunities available for those aged 15-29 who are members of the Tri-Bands.

These positions would help students gain valuable first aid and wilderness training as they help clean up our wild West Coast shorelines for 10 weeks over this coming summer.

After the talk, the students loaded back onto the bus to drive over to Bere Point. Upon arrival, students and staff were rewarded with yummy fresh-made donuts from Victor’s Upper Crust Bakery in Sointula: honey glazed, frosted sprinkles and cinnamon sugar, yum!

Once at Bere Point, students made themselves at home in the day-use area, cooking hotdogs, eating chips and potato salad and making S’mores. They also enjoyed “hanging out” on the tire swing. Some ventured along the Beautiful Bay Trail taking a detour to visit Troy Bright at his Whale watching station. Bright gave a little lecture on how the Northern resident Orcas rub their backs and bellies on the smooth pebbled beaches of Bere Point; a seemingly ritualistic practice unique to Northern residents in the world of killer whales.

Back at the day-use shelter, students relaxed by the fire, threw the football around, or looked for seashells and beach glass on the seashore.

Sue Hamilton, the campground caretaker, came by to make sure students had everything they needed.

All in all, it was a beautiful day spent in Beautiful Bay.

Eke Me-Xi students will definitely be back next year!

