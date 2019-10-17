Bryan Rice, of Texas, with the electric cello that was recently returned to him after it was stolen on Aug. 23, 2019 while he and his wife staying in a Williams Lake motel. Photo submitted

Electric cello, stolen from vehicle in Williams Lake, returned to U.S. owner

Rita Rice of Texas said she and her husband had given up hope of ever seeing it again

An electric cello stolen from an American couple’s vehicle while they were staying at a motel in Williams Lake has been returned.

Rita Rice of Weatherford, Texas, said she and her husband hadn’t heard anything from authorities after they reported the instrument missing on Aug. 23.

Read more: Visiting U.S. couple heartbroken after cello stolen from vehicle

“We had pretty well given up on it, and then I got a phone call from a man who said he’d seen some guy with it and heard about it and gave him some money for it,” Rice told Black Press Media in an interview from Texas.

“It all sounded a little weird, but I could tell he had the cello because I asked him a couple of details to make sure. It has a bow with red carbon fibre so it is a little bit distinctive.”

Rice said she then called the Williams Lake RCMP and an officer volunteered to pick it up and ship it to them.

“I really want to thank the RCMP for going out of their way,” Rice said. “I don’t know if we would have got anything like that kind of service here in Texas. Them volunteering to go pick up the stolen item — that’s amazing.”

Rice mailed the tipster the $200 reward they had offered for the cello’s return.

“I’m so excited it made its way back to us,” Rice said. “It gives you a little faith. Everything was there and my husband has started to play it again.”

Read more: Boat stolen from Americans found stripped on back road east of Williams Lake


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Drop, cover and hold on: Thousands of British Columbians to take part in earthquake drill
Next story
Fewer people prescribed opioids in B.C., but other provinces lack data: doctors

Just Posted

Raz: Creating his own Chemainus in the North Island Part 3

Mehran ‘Raz’ Razmpoosh has put the finishing touches on a brand new… Continue reading

Business for Sea Otter Eco Tours tripled in 2019

The Eco Tours season runs from May 1 to Oct. 1.

Community volleyball at PHSS

The program was formed for the community and in the hopes of getting youth off of the street.

Port McNeill Library release five-year plan

VIRL recently released its vision and operating plan for 2020 through to 2024/25.

Port Hardy awarded ‘Level 4’ recognition by Green Communities Committee

District awarded Level 4 recognition - ‘Achievement of Carbon Neutrality’.”

ELECTION 2019: Have Justin Trudeau’s Liberals really cut middle-class taxes?

Conservative Andrew Scheer vows to cut bottom bracket, NDP’s Jagmeet Singh targets wealth tax

In the news: Legal pot celebrates first birthday, leaders hit final strides of campaign

Campaign stays hot as election creeps closer

‘Sky didn’t fall:’ Police, lawyers still adjusting after pot legalization

Statistics Canada says 541 people were charged under the federal Cannabis Act between Oct. 17, 2018 and the end of the year

Fewer people prescribed opioids in B.C., but other provinces lack data: doctors

Patients who began taking opioids were prescribed smaller doses for shorter duration

Electric cello, stolen from vehicle in Williams Lake, returned to U.S. owner

Rita Rice of Texas said she and her husband had given up hope of ever seeing it again

Vancouver Island’s West Coast going wild about cycling

Ongoing project will tie Tofino and Ucluelet together with a paved cycling trail

Drop, cover and hold on: Thousands of British Columbians to take part in earthquake drill

This year’s drill comes as scientists announce discovery of ‘stormquakes,’ an earthquake and hurricane

Woman, 24, faces life-altering injuries after being dragged 4 blocks by vehicle in Vancouver

A gofundme account says the woman will have to undergo multiple complex surgeries

Frustration and pride in Canada after a year of legal pot

It’s one year into Canada’s experiment in legal marijuana, and hundreds of legal pot shops have opened

Most Read