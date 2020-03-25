A damaged charging station in Qualicum Beach. (Submitted photo)

Electric Vehicle Association asks Vancouver Island scrap dealers to keep an eye out for stolen chargers

Pair were damaged in Qualicum Beach last week

Roy Collver hopes scrap dealers on Vancouver Island keep an eye out, after two electric vehicle chargers were damaged and stolen in Qualicum Beach last week.

Collver is the director of the Mid-Vancouver Island Electric Vehicle Association, and has put out a bulletin showing how to identify stolen chargers. The information is available on their Facebook page.

“These cables are quite unique and are not found anywhere else,” he said. “We need to get this information to scrap dealers so that they can either report stolen cables or at the least, refuse to purchase them from thieves.”

The vandalism occurred sometime on Thursday night to two chargers — one by the public washroom on the Beach Highway, the other at the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre. Both are now inoperable.

READ MORE: Electric vehicle chargers damaged during theft in Qualicum Beach

Although he said the act was discouraging, it’s been satisfying to see the community come together to fundraise for a reward.

So far, they’ve raised $300.

“The effort to raise reward money so far has been very casual and we have not gone into actual fundraising mode, electric vehicle people are very concerned and upset over these incidents,” he said. “We understand that the stresses on the law enforcement community right now will likely mean that active investigation of these crimes are unlikely.”

cloe.logan@pqbnews.com

Crime qualicum beach theft vancouverisland

