Electric Vehicle charger opened in Sayward

Electric Vehicle drivers in Sayward got an extra holiday season gift from BC Hydro.

On Dec. 20, a new electric vehicle fast charging site was opened in the village. This site was the latest of 130 public fast chargers in B.C.

“We are working to make it easier for drivers in B.C. to go electric and use more of B.C.’s clean, reliable hydroelectricity,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low-Carbon Innovation. “This charging location in Sayward will help make public charging more convenient as a growing number of people on Vancouver Island make the switch to electric vehicles.”

The Sayward site is located at the Sayward Co-op, 1590 Sayward Road. There are two fifty-kilowatt charging units that can add 50 km of driving to the average electric vehicle in about 10 minutes. One of the chargers is large enough to accommodate bigger trucks and trailers. The location also includes a curb-less design and lower displays on the new charger for better accessibility.

“This new charge site in Sayward is a great addition to the network of public charging sites on northern Vancouver Island,” said Michele Babchuk, MLA for North Island. “The site is convenient for drivers using the North Island Highway. The location is also wheelchair accessible and has lighting to enhance safety for all users.”

Just about 40 per cent of B.C.’s greenhouse gas emissions come from transportation. The electric vehicle charger network is part of BC Hydro’s Electrification Plan. The plan, which was released in Sept. 2021, has initiatives to encourage people, businesses and industries to switch to hydro-electricity in an effort to reduce emissions.

“As the primary fuel supplier for electric vehicles, we are building out charging infrastructure to ensure we can accommodate the volume and variety of electric vehicles that will be on B.C. roads in the coming years,” says Chris O’Riley, President and CEO of BC Hydro. “BC Hydro will add 325 charging units to its network at 145 sites within the next five years.”

BC Hydro’s provincewide fast charging network currently includes 130 charging units at 81 sites in communities throughout B.C. The chargers are funded in a partnership with the Province of B.C. and Natural Resources Canada.

