Electric vehicle chargers damaged during theft on Vancouver Island

‘This type of nonsense is discouraging to say the least’

Two electric vehicle chargers have been damaged in Qualicum Beach, rendering them inoperable, and leaving the community with only a few usable chargers.

The vandalism occurred sometime on Thursday night to two chargers — one by the public washroom on the Beach Highway, the other at the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre.

Roy Collver, director of the Mid-Vancouver Island Electric Vehicle Association, called the act discouraging and senseless.

“Those EV drivers choosing to come visit Qualicum Beach may find it a challenge to be able to get back home as a result of this madness,” he said. “Also, there are some EV owners living in condos or apartment buildings who are unable to charge at home and depend on these machines.”

READ MORE: Vandals sever cables at Vancouver Island EV charging station

This type of theft does happen because of the copper wire in the charges that can be sold for scrap. Five units in Buckley Bay were damaged in January. The copper stolen would add up to around $10, said Collver, but the damage is between $2,000 and $3,000.

Now, only three chargers remain — two in the village and one at the airport. Due to the COVID-19 situation, the chargers in the town hall parkade are not currently available.

“This type of nonsense is discouraging to say the least,” Collver said. “Unfortunately, the police are busy doing other things, and during the COVID-19 crisis, these chargers are unlikely to be repaired.”

If anyone has any information, please call the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.

cloe.logan@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CrimeElectric vehiclesqualicum beach

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria-area youth at house party tell police they are ‘immune’ to COVID-19

Just Posted

Island Health facilities now only open for essential visits

Visits allowed for critically ill, those in end-of-life care or those that need escorts

More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

27 people are currently in hospital with 12 people in intensive care

Port Hardy RCMP taking precautions in response to COVID-19

The Port Hardy RCMP issued a news release stating in order to… Continue reading

Air Canada suspends service to and from Comox Valley due to COVID-19

The Comox Valley Airport (YQQ) has been notified by Air Canada that… Continue reading

Tri-Port municipal government closures

All local government offices publish their contact information on their websites.

Not time for state of emergency, Trudeau says, but Parliament asked to pass COVID-19 aid

The $82-billion package would pause student loans, allow homeowners to defer mortgages

Electric vehicle chargers damaged during theft on Vancouver Island

‘This type of nonsense is discouraging to say the least’

Victoria-area youth at house party tell police they are ‘immune’ to COVID-19

Victoria Police broke up a house party Saturday night

World COVID-19 afternoon update: Trump lashes out at critics, grim milestone for France

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

All B.C. distillers now authorized to make hand sanitizer as COVID-19 leads to shortages

Product must still meet federal regulations

Doctors of B.C. urged to stand behind official messaging, as some say response is lacking

Social distancing measures are key, CEO Dr. Kathleen Ross says

Nearly 1,000 B.C. tenants ‘personally at risk’ of eviction due to COVID-19: tenants union

Petition calls on province to ban evictions amid COVID-19 crisis

B.C. VIEWS: The good, bad and the ugly of COVID-19

Hoarding doesn’t help anyone – it is unnecessary, selfish, and promotes fear

Researchers study how pandemic affecting people’s mental health

Dr. Anita DeLongis, a UBC health psychologist, wants to hear from public online

Most Read