Electric vehicle charging amps up on the North Island

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO An electric vehicle charging station in Port Hardy at the Visitor’s Centre which was installed in 2012.

Using electric vehicles is about to get more convenient on the North Island.

The Regional District of Mount Waddington (RDMW), Alert Bay, and Port Alice will be installing an additional five charging stations at local government facilities throughout the North Island.

“Starting in 2012 with the installation of an electric charging station in Woss, the RDMW has been closely monitoring the viability of using electric vehicles to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to reduce air pollutions,” wrote RDMW Administrator Greg Fletcher in a June 13 report to the board.

A series of EV charging stations were installed by the company Sun Country that allows drivers to travel from Victoria to Port Hardy.

Electric Vehicle charging stations can be found in Port Hardy at the Visitor’s Centre, at Orange Tabby Bed and Breakfast and at the North Coast Trail Backpackers Hostel.

To link North Vancouver Island through large stretches of remote country, Sun Country installed an EV charger in Sayward at Fisherboy Park, and one in Woss, which was donated to the Regional District of Mount Waddington.

“As part of its commitment to reduce greenhouse gases, the RDMW now has three specialty use electric vehicles,” said Fletcher, adding “Barriers to more widespread use of electric vehicles has been cost, limited range, the lack of local sales and servicing options and charging infrastructure.”

Fletcher noted the RDMW is working to address the last barrier by installing the additional five charging stations throughout the North Island which are set to be in place this summer.

The RDMW will also be purchasing an additional Hybrid vehicle, to supplement their 2010 Chevrolet Equinox.

“With only one vehicle available, staff utilized personal vehicles for over 17000 km in 2017 compared to an average use of 19,000 km for the Equinox over the last two years,” wrote Fletcher in his report, adding “At 2018 milage rates, staff vehicle use costs would be $9400 greater than the cost of purchasing a vehicle with a life expectancy of 10 years. If two vehicles were available the need for staff to use their personal vehicles would be greatly reduced.”

The RDMW approved Fletcher’s recommendation that a Chevrolet Volt, a hybrid vehicle, be purchased which has a price range of $38,104 to $39,566 after taxes and government rebates.

“Given that the Equinox may only be viable for two, three more years it is recommended that a Volt be purchased initially as it will not be limited in range should the Regional District decide to drop back to one vehicle in the future,” wrote Fletcher.

RDMW Chair Andrew Hory added that he is “really proud of the Regional District for leading the way – I think this would be another example of that.”