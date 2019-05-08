Emergency alert tests have so far only showed up on some devices in B.C. (Photo submitted)

Emergency alert system to be tested today across B.C. in third trial

Mobile devices, TV programs and radio stations will be disrupted at 1:55 p.m.

British Columbians can expect their mobile phones, televisions and radios to sound off today as the Alert Ready system undergoes a third round of testing.

Emergency Info B.C. will conduct the public alerting tests at 1:55 p.m. (PDT). If successful, test alerts will appear on updated and compatible mobile devices connected to an LTE wireless network.

The tests are part of a nationwide alert system to be used for future warnings about tornadoes, floods, Amber Alerts and terrorist threats.

WATCH: B.C. tests emergency alert system for second time

Not all mobile devices can receive alerts as device compatibility, software version, phone settings and connection to an LTE network can impact whether the alert is received. This means that receiving an SMS text message notification of the upcoming test does not guarantee that the phone can receive the emergency alerts.

READ MORE: New national emergency alert system fails first test

Alerts are also expected to disrupt selected TV programming and AM radio channels.

Previous tests have only shown up on some cellphones.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penticton man charged in shooting spree that left 4 dead to appear in court

Just Posted

Locals come out to support Autism Walk 2019

Applewood Ford gratefully donated the lunch to those who participated in the walk.

Coastal Community Credit Union barbecues for a great cause in Port Hardy

“It’s become a community event now and it’s a fun day”

North Island MLA Claire Trevena promises better road conditions in the North Island

“Ministry staff will continue to monitor the roads closely to ensure they are safe and reliable.”

LETTER: Port Alice Health Centre Changes

“What a difficult situation they have placed our ambulance personnel in!”

North Island College’s 2019 Nanwakolas Council Corporate Golf Challenge now accepting registration

Event takes place June 7 at Storey Creek in Campbell River

‘A dream:’ Meghan, Harry present royal newborn to the public

Baby Sussex’s name has yet to be announced

Get yourself a Big Mac and give back with McDonald’s on McHappy Day

$1 from every Big Mac, Happy Meal and hot McCafe drink will go to charity

Penticton man charged in shooting spree that left 4 dead to appear in court

John Brittain, 68, has been charged with murder and manslaughter

RCMP buy prolific crook a ferry ticket after he is banned from Vancouver Island

38-year-old was nabbed with a bait bike in Nanaimo

Remains of Calgary woman, toddler believed to have been found in woods

A suspect, who was earlier questioned in the case, has been taken into custody

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou expected in Vancouver court over extradition case

Meng was arrested in December at Vancouver’s airport at the request of the United States

Freedom Mobile hit by data breach, company says up to 15,000 customers affected

It said the breach affected customers at 17 retail stores who opened or changed accounts

Dead grey whale on Washington State beach to be towed away

The whale washed up on Sunday. Its gender, age and cause of death have not been determined

Dog bites bylaw officer at B.C. homeless camp

Head of city bylaws department suffers ‘nasty bite’

Most Read