Emergency crews responding to crash on Highway 4

UPDATE: DriveBC is reporting Highway 4 closed in both directions between Port Alberni and Cathedral Grove with an estimated time of re-opening at 5 p.m.

Drivers travelling between Port Alberni and the east side of the Island can expect delays due to a motor vehicle incident involving a semi truck.

Port Alberni Fire Department posted on social media on Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 6) that they are responding to a two-vehicle motor vehicle incident involving a semi truck with confirmed extrication between Port Alberni and Cathedral Grove.

PAFD responding to a 2 vehicle MVI involving a semi truck with confirmed extrication between Port Alberni and Cathedral Grove. Expect significant delays. cc: @DriveBC #portalberni #mvi #BCHwy4 — Port Alberni Fire (@portalbernifire) January 6, 2021

“Expect significant delays,” the fire department warned.

motor vehicle crashPORT ALBERNI