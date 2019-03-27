Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (News Bulletin file)

Employee gone after more than 100 have privacy breached by Island Health worker

More than 100 patient records accessed in privacy breach at Nanaimo hospital

At least 100 people have been impacted by a privacy breach that occurred at Nanaimo’s hospital.

According to Island Health, a privacy breach affecting 102 individuals occurred earlier this month at the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

Island Health said in a statement that patient records were searched and accessed “without appropriate authorization” and that one employee is “no longer associated” with the authority as a result of the breach.

“Privacy and security of our patients’ and clients’ personal and health information is a top priority for Island Health. Our employees are well aware that snooping into the health records of family and friends, or anyone, is prohibited,” the health authority said in a statement, adding that it is notifying the affected individuals.

“This situation is unacceptable and we wholeheartedly apologize to everyone who has been affected by this situation,” the statement noted.


nicholas.pescod@nanaimobulletin.com
