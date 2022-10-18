The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Alberni broke down and several sailings have been cancelled Tuesday, Oct. 18. (News Bulletin file photo)

The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Alberni broke down and several sailings have been cancelled Tuesday, Oct. 18. (News Bulletin file photo)

Engine breakdown causes ferry cancellations between Nanaimo and Tsawwassen

Four sailings cancelled, two other sailings at risk of cancellation Oct. 18

The Queen of Alberni is having engine troubles, and that means several sailings are cancelled today.

BC Ferries issued a service notice early Tuesday, Oct. 18, advising that the 5:15 a.m. and the 10:15 a.m. sailings out of Tsawwassen were being cancelled, as well as the 7:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. sailings out of Nanaimo’s Duke Point.

The ferry company noted that the 3:15 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen and the 5:45 p.m. sailing from Duke Point are at risk of cancellation.

BC Ferries said the Queen of Alberni experienced “a mechanical difficulty” with its No. 1 main engine.

“We are working to resolve the problem and will keep you informed as more information becomes available,” the service notice added.

For more information, visit www.bcferries.com.

READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries hitting passengers with another fuel surcharge increase


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerries

Previous story
MV Zim Kingston showed West Coast it’s not prepared to handle marine cargo spills
Next story
Liberal cybersecurity bill a ‘bad law’ that must be amended, research report warns

Just Posted

Container ship MV Kingston is being escorted from its anchorage off Victoria to Duke Point in Nanaimo. (Photo: Transport Canada)
MV Zim Kingston showed West Coast it’s not prepared to handle marine cargo spills

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono had a four-point night against the Powell River Kings on Oct. 15. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAISSON CREATIVE)
BCHL: Bono’s four-point night leads Alberni Valley Bulldogs to victory against Powell River

Kutapira performance at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy. (Debra Lynn photo)
Concert review: Two thumbs up for Kutapira!

Tahsis. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Tahsis election results