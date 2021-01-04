Environment Canada issues wind warning for east coast of Vancouver Island

On Jan. 4, 2021, Environment Canada issued a wind warning for the east coast of Vancouver Island, with high winds expected to pick up the morning of Jan. 5. (Black Press file photo)

On Monday, Jan. 4, Environment Canada issued a wind warning for the east coast of Vancouver Island.

The possibly affected areas range from Courtenay to Campbell River, Duncan to Nanaimo, and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay.

As per Environment Canada’s website, strong winds that can cause damage are to be expected. Southeasterly winds, with highs of 70 km/h to 90 km/h, are expected for Tuesday, Jan. 5.

In the online alert, it read that “an approaching frontal system will spread very strong winds to Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast Tuesday. Winds will rise late Tuesday morning and persist into Tuesday evening.”

The alert stated that winds are expected to ease behind the frontal system Tuesday night.

Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage, and that high winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Residents of the areas are asked to monitor for alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, an email can be sent to BCstorm@canada.ca, or through Twitter using #BCStorm.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

