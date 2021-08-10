Environment Canada warns about heat wave hitting Vancouver Island

Drink plenty of water and check on seniors as temperatures surge this week

Most of Vancouver Island can expect a surge in temperatures beginning Tuesday, Aug. 10 and lasting until the weekend.

Environment Canada issued the warning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, with temperatures expected to reach 29 to 35 C during the day. Overnight lows around 16 C will provide little relief.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist, the heat wave will hit eastern and central Vancouver Island from Victoria to Campbell River, and possibly even Port Alberni.

“It will be similar to the last [heat wave] we had in July, but not like the June heat, not even close,” he said. “This is our third one this year.”

The heat wave in late June hit record temperatures throughout British Columbia, including a previously unseen high of 41.9 C in Duncan and an unofficial record of 43 C in Lake Cowichan.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be the hottest days, and Thursday and Friday will be the hottest nights.

Environment Canada says to drink plenty of water, even before you feel thirsty, and stay in a cool place. Check on older family, friends and neighbours, and make sure they are cool and drinking water. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

For more information, check HealthLinkBC for online resources about heat-related illnesses at www.healthlinkbc.ca/healthlinkbc-files/heat-related-illness, or call Call HealthLinkBC at 8-1-1.

Heat waveWeather