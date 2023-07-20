Nearly 100 properties on lower east Adams Lake are under evacuation alert due to a wildfire. (CSRD map)

Evacuation alert for Adams Lake residents north of Chase

Wildfire has prompted warning for nearly 100 properties on lower lake

Nearly 100 properties are on evacuation alert in the Lower East Adams Lake area.

The Electoral F residents, north of Chase, have been put under alert as of 6 p.m. Thursday, July 20 due to the 70-hectare wildfire.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) has issued the alert, in conjunction with the Thompson Nicola Regional District and Adams Lake Indian Band, for 92 properties.

The wildfire burning near Lower East Adams Lake is increasing the risk to properties in the area.

“Due to the potential danger to life, health or property, and the limited transportation options in the area, an evacuation alert is in effect,” CSRD said.

All properties from 2597 to 2900 Rawson Road area affected.

READ MORE: North Okanagan fires under control, Westside Road reopens

READ MORE: Lightning suspected cause of new fire in south Shuswap

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Columbia Shuswap Regional DistrictFire evacuationSalmon Arm

Previous story
Lightning suspected cause of new fire in South Shuswap
Next story
2 men now part of hunt for B.C. mom; search for missing children focuses on Kamloops

Just Posted

A deep sea octopus. Dr Cherisse Du Preez Ocean Exploration Trust, Northeast Pacific Seamount Expedition Partners
Deep-sea octopus garden nursery discovered beneath B.C. waves

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk ties the apron up on Social Development and Poverty Reduction Minister Shiela Malcolmson as B.C. Premier David Eby adjusts his during the announcement of $7.5 million to the United Way by the province for Food Hubs. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Provincial government announces $7.5 million investment in food hub funding

BC Health Minister Adrian Dix (left) and Premier David Eby announce the plan to build a three-storey long term care facility on the west side of the North Island Hospital, Campbell River campus that will accomodate 153 long-term care beds. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Province announces new seniors long-term care facility for Campbell River

Surrey RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton.
Amber Alert issued for 2 Surrey children last seen in Kelowna, B.C.