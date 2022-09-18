The Battleship Mountain wildfire burns in the Prince George Fire Centre in this Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 handout photo. An evacuation order for B.C.s largest wildfire has been rescinded, though the BC Wildfire Service reporting the blaze remains out of control. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, BC Wildfire Service

The Battleship Mountain wildfire burns in the Prince George Fire Centre in this Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 handout photo. An evacuation order for B.C.s largest wildfire has been rescinded, though the BC Wildfire Service reporting the blaze remains out of control. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, BC Wildfire Service

Evacuation order rescinded for Battleship Mountain wildfire in northeastern B.C.

About 1,000 residents who were ordered to leave Sept. 10 can now return home

An evacuation order for B.C.’s largest wildfire has been rescinded, though the BC Wildfire Service says the blaze remains out of control.

The Battleship Mountain wildfire in the Prince George Fire Centre is now estimated at more than 302 kilometers.

The fire in the northeast corner of the province led to an evacuation order for about 1,000 residents on Sept. 10, but the District of Hudson’s Hope says that has been lifted.

The BC Wildfire Service says the blaze about 50 kilometers west of Hudson’s Hope was caused by lightning on Aug. 30.

It is one of the two remaining blazes classified as wildfires of note on the service’s website.

But it is reporting the Bearhole Lake fire, which is also located in the Prince George region, will be downgraded Sunday as cooler temperatures and rain continue to dampen the fire’s activity.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: B.C. First Nation says support lacking as wildfire raged near Hope

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022Fire evacuationnorthernbc

Previous story
Father, daughter left homeless after fire destroys Vancouver Island home
Next story
2 burned bodies found near Penticton shooting range deemed suspicious deaths

Just Posted

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks during Question Period on April 1, 2022 in Ottawa. Credit: Christian Diotte, House of Commons Photo Services
Dental care for kids ‘step in right direction’ — MP Rachel Blaney

The owner of Campbell River’s Comfort Inn and manger of its neighbour, the Berwick seniors complex, say unruly behaviour downtown is having significant impact ontheir businesses. Photo contributed
Unruly behaviour in downtown Campbell River has escalated to a different level: Mayor Andy Adams

Apprentice carver Rey Dickie and master carver Stan Hunt stand next to the log that will be carved into a monument to remember Indigenous children who died at residential schools. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
North Island carvers creating monument to children found in unmarked graves

Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Centre executive director Elizabeth Aman-Hume opened the 50th anniversary barbecue with a welcoming speech. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Port Hardy chamber celebrates 50th anniversary with speeches and a barbecue fundraiser