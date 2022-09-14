Tofino Resort and Marina’s 1909 Kitchen and Bar was closed Tuesday and remained closed Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 14, 2022. (Andrew Bailey photo)

Tofino Resort and Marina’s 1909 Kitchen and Bar was closed Tuesday and remained closed Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 14, 2022. (Andrew Bailey photo)

Events shut down at B.C. resort co-owned by ex-Vancouver Canuck Willie Mitchell

Tofino Resort and Marina responds to allegations of ‘highly inappropriate behaviour’

Events at the Tofino Resort and Marina have been shut down for the week, as the resort, co-owned by former Vancouver Canucks player Willie Mitchell, responds to allegations of inappropriate conduct.

“We were extremely upset to hear about highly inappropriate behaviour connected to one of our annual events. Our first concern is for our staff, and we are responding to the needs of those affected,” reads a statement posted to the resort’s website. “We have brought in an interim manager and continue to take steps to ensure the absolute safety and well-being of our team.”

The resort had been hosting its annual Race for the Blue fishing tournament, which began on Sept. 10 and was scheduled to run until Sept. 17, but has been cancelled along with events at the resort’s 1909 Kitchen and Bar.

READ MORE: Tofino’s Race for the Blue fishing derby casts philanthropic net

In an email to the Westerly News on Tuesday, B.C. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alex Berube said: “Right now, there are no charges against anyone regarding such (an) allegation. For that reason, the RCMP cannot confirm or deny its involvement in this allegation.”

The Westerly News has reached out to the resort for further comment and will update this story as soon as new information comes in.


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPTofino,vancouver canucksvancouverisland

Comments are closed

Previous story
R. Kelly convicted on many counts, acquitted of trial fixing
Next story
B.C. communities want a slice of $150 million Purdue Pharma Canada settlement

Just Posted

Tourists stand outside of Westminster Place in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, will lay in state at Westminster Palace from Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Markus Schreiber
Schools, Crown Corps. to close as Horgan declares Sept. 19 a holiday to mourn the queen

Queen Elizabeth II passed away Sept. 8 at the age of 96. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)
Prime Minister says Monday will be federal holiday to mark Queen’s state funeral

Port Hardy municipal hall. (North Island Gazette file photo)
More candidates come forward, District of Port Hardy will be holding an election

Business & Community Excellence Awards
Awards for Business Excellence to resume in Port McNeill & District