‘Everything is pointing towards repairing the old pool,’ says Port Hardy mayor

Hands went up in the air at a July 14 meeting and Port Hardy council voted in favour of covering the costs to have Stantec update its 2015 report on the condition of the district’s 40+ year old swimming pool.

Council also agreed to have “alternative approval” questions be researched and brought forward to a future council meeting.

If you’re wondering what that means, here’s a breakdown:

The alternative approval process requires public notice stating council’s intent to borrow funds, the amount, the purpose, and the term for repayment. Council may only proceed with the debt borrowing if, by the deadline set for elector response, less than 10 per cent of the electors oppose the borrowing prior to obtaining assent of the electors by vote.

When asked to comment, Port Hardy Mayor Dennis Dugas said that an updated report on the pool is needed because “The district is looking to apply for some upcoming grants and we need updated numbers in order to do major renovations on the pool.”

Dugas added that after the funding fell through for building a brand new multiplex, “everything is pointing towards repairing the old pool” and that “no matter what project we end up doing, we’re gonna have to borrow money for it, and we’re hoping to get the info back from the report at the end of July.”

