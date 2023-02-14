Dr. Albert de Villiers, former chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)

Dr. Albert de Villiers, former chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)

Ex-doctor from B.C.’s Interior to be sentenced for sex crimes involving child in June

Sentencing to take place over two days

A former doctor from B.C. convicted of sex crimes against a child will be finding out his fate in June.

The sentencing hearing for Dr. Albert De Villiers is set to take place over two half-days on June 12 and 13.

De Villiers was convicted on Feb. 7 of sexual assault and sexual assault of a minor from when he served as Medical Officer of Health in Alberta’s Northern Zone prior to moving to B.C. in 2020.

READ MORE: Ex-top doctor in B.C., Alberta found guilty of child sex crimes

According to the Grande Prairie King’s Bench Court, Justice Shaina Leonard scheduled the hearing over two days to accept sentencing submissions on the first day and issue the sentence the next.

De Villiers faces a mandatory minimum of one year in prison for the conviction, with a maximum of 14 years.

The former doctor faces trial on separate charges on Aug. 22 in Grande Prairie.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

News

Previous story
Vancouver police officer guilty of assault with weapon in arrest of jaywalking man

Just Posted

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon shared the love on Valentine’s Day in 2022. (Black Press photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. A group of scientists is calling out flaws of the DFO’s latest report on sea lice and wild salmon in an open letter to Federal Minister Joyce Murray. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Scientists slam DFO report regarding salmon farms, sea lice

BC Greens Leader Sonia Furstenau listens to Dr. Alex Nataros speak to reporters Friday morning. Nataros plans to open a community health centre in Port Hardy with several colleagues and called on the provincial government to allow physician assistants. (Screencap)
B.C. Greens join Port Hardy doc in call for B.C. to address health care workplace issues

People gather at Centennial Square marking the sixth anniversary of B.C. declaring overdose deaths a public health emergency in Victoria, Thursday, April 14, 2022. A First Nation on the northwest coast of Vancouver Island has declared a state of emergency over what its leadership describes as the “unrelating impact of drugs and alcohol” on its members, particularly children and youth.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Island First Nation declares emergency over drug and alcohol crisis

Pop-up banner image