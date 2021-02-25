The Pacheedaht First Nation is planning a $1-million expansion to its campground in Port Renfrew. (Pixabay photo)

The Pacheedaht First Nation is planning a $1-million expansion to its campground in Port Renfrew. (Pixabay photo)

Expanded camping announced for Pacheedaht Campground

$1-million project is part of the B.C. Rural Economic Recovery program

Campers will have more places to pitch their tents at the Pacheedaht Campground in Port Renfrew this summer.

The $1-million project is part of the B.C. Rural Economic Recovery program grants announced earlier this week.

“We are working to support economic recovery in every corner of the province, so families and communities can get through the pandemic and start looking towards their futures again,” said Premier John Horgan. He is also the MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca.

The Pacheedaht Campground will add about 20 new serviced and unserviced campsites, washroom facilities, parking and improved access with the $992,589 grant.

RELATED: Pacheedaht First Nation closes campground, lodge due to COVID-19

Work will begin “almost immediately” on the project that will span the 2.25 kilometres of shoreline the campsite fronts, said Robert Sagmeister, economic development manager for Pacheedaht First Nation.

Year over year, there has been a steady increase in visitors to the Pacheedaht Campground, with more demands placed on the facility. Staff routinely turn visitors away because the campsite is full, particularly over long weekends.

“The area is becoming more and more popular as time marches on. We definitely see an increase in campers,” Sagmeister said.

“To us, it’s an evolution, improving our infrastructure and try to meet the market demand – and to give folks what they’ve been requesting.”

As part of B.C.’s $10-billion COVID-19 response, the Rural Economic Recovery program will grant a total of $20 million for 38 rural projects province-wide.

In addition to the Pacheedaht Campground project, the province also announced that the WorkLink Employment Society would receive $280,000 for a mobile visitor and business information centre in Port Renfrew.

“The grants are a wonderful gift to the Paachedaht and residents of Port Renfrew,” said Mike Hicks, Juan de Fuca Electoral Area director.


