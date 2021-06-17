The Co-op gas station at Whiskey Creek is burning after a camper van exploded while refueling just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

The Co-op gas station at Whiskey Creek is burning after a camper van exploded while refueling just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

Exploding camper van torches Highway 4 gas station between Qualicum Beach and Port Alberni

Highway traffic blocked after Whiskey Creek gas station erupts into flames

A gas station in Whiskey Creek was ablaze after a camper van burst into flames on Thursday afternoon (June 17).

Heavy black smoke could be seen for kilometres and people nearby heard an explosion. Flames quickly spread to the overhang above the fuel pumps and then to the attached convenience store.

The Coombs-Hilliers, Qualicum Beach, Parksville and Dashwood Fire Departments all scrambled to attend the blaze, which erupted shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday.

Police and ambulance joined them at the Whiskey Creek Mid-Island Co-Op. Reportedly, the blaze started with a single gas pump catching fire before jumping to two others. Within minutes, the blaze engulfed the gas station canopy and building.

Traffic along Highway 4, the Alberni Highway, was backed up for several kilometres, reaching as far back as the Coombs Junction intersection, as emergency vehicles approached the scene.

As of 6 p.m., DriveBC was still reported the highway is still closed in both directions. Next update is coming at 8 p.m.

BC Ambulance reportedly took at least one person to hospital. No further information on their condition, or if there are other injured parties, is available as of yet.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

— with a file from Susie Quinn

