A Facebook advertisement for a ‘one-bedroom’ igloo garnered plenty of comments and messages. (Facebook)

Facebook post advertises ‘one-bedroom’ Victoria igloo for $1,170 per month

Satirical post makes light of region’s tough rental market

It might melt, but a one-bedroom igloo in Victoria will still set you back more than $1,000 a month, according to a satirical listing on Facebook Marketplace.

After snow fell across the region, Victoria local Sam Kramer took a stab at the tough housing market by advertising a ‘one-bed, one-bath’ igloo on Cook Street for $1,170 per month.

The ‘unfurnished’ rental comes with AC, in-unit laundry and street parking.

“Very bright, newly built home for rent in the heart of Victoria,” Kramer wrote in the post. “No smoking, no pets, no drinking, no visitors. Owner lives in California and will be interviewing potential candidates over Zoom.”

Kramer said hundreds of messages have come in from people saying the ad made them laugh or asking if the igloo is still available, and can they bring their pet penguin or abominable snowman?

“I’ve been through some expensive rental situations and I know a lot of people who are frustrated right now just trying to find a place to live,” Kramer said. “It has been posted to several for sale and rental groups and has really exploded with comments into a bit of a phenomenon for me and the city it seems.”

