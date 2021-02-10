False fire call made by child in Port McNeill

‘No signs of fire were found in our search so we believe it was a prank call’

Port McNeill Fire Rescue (PMFR) are asking residents to talk to their children about making false fire calls.

At around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7, PMFR crews were dispatched “for an abandoned 911 call where a child stated the house was on fire. We deployed resources all over town to look for smoke since no address was given. No signs of fire were found in our search so we believe it was a prank call. Please take the time to teach your children how to call 911 but also that it is only for an emergency.”

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

firefighters