Family hosts candlelight vigil to honour woman killed in Saanich

Family has identified the second victim in the Oct. 19 incident in Saanich as William ‘Billy’ Bradshaw. (Billy Madrox/Facebook) Stephanie Elk, who went by the name Jade, was one of two people killed in a Saanich incident on Oct. 19. There is a candlelight vigil Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. in Rutledge Park. (Judy Elk/Facebook)

Friends, family and residents remember the woman killed in Saanich last week with a candlelight vigil on Tuesday (Oct. 25) in Rutledge Park.

Stephanie Elk, who went by the name Jade, was one of two people killed in a Saanich incident on Oct. 19.

The second victim has been identified by his family as William ‘Billy’ Bradshaw.

Saanich police were called to the area where Elk was found on Oct. 19, and after taping off a large area of investigation from Bethune Drive to Saanich Road and Vernon Avenue, revealed investigators with the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit were leading an investigation into two homicides.

Christopher Cathcart has been charged with second-degree murder according to Elk’s mother, Dakota Sioux Elder Judy Elk.

She hosts a candlelight vigil from 6 to 7 p.m. at the centre of the park at Cloverdale Avenue and Inverness Street. She posted the event on social media inviting guests to bring a candle and dress for the weather.

RELATED: Man charged with murder as two Saanich homicide investigations continue

A family friend started an online fundraising initiative to help bring Elk home to Sioux Valley near Brandon, Man. Funds will help with travel, food, accommodations and funeral expenses. According to the fundraiser, Elk leaves behind two daughters, her mom and a brother.

Find the fundraiser online at gofund.me/dad2f12c.

Major crimes continues to investigate and officers have not recommended any charges in connection to Bradshaw’s death.

“Investigators are satisfied that the two homicides had no connection to any of the residents of this neighbourhood and that the occupants of the residence connected to the investigation were not involved in this tragic incident,” Saanich Det.-Sgt. Damian Kowalewich, said in a statement earlier this week.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Police Department