Family sues Richmond trampoline park for negligence in death of B.C. dad

Jay Greenwood of Victoria was jumping into a foam pit in January when he sustained serious injuries.

The family of a British Columbia father who died after somersaulting into a foam pit at an indoor trampoline park is suing the facility for negligence.

Tanya Hayes and her three children are all named as plaintiffs in the notice of civil claim filed against Extreme Air Park Inc. late last month.

Jason Greenwood died in January after RCMP said he performed a series of acrobatic manoeuvres and fell in a way that led to serious injuries and cardiac arrest.

Extreme Air Park has not filed a response to the civil claim and none of the allegations has been proven, but it said in January it was “devastated” by the death.

The B.C. Supreme Court lawsuit alleges the Richmond facility failed to supervise Greenwood, did not provide him with any safety instructions or prevent him from participating in activities that were outside his physical abilities.

It also alleges it failed to warn Greenwood of the dangers of diving into the foam pit head first or to ensure the pit was wide or deep enough and had enough foam.

The Canadian Press

Thousands flood into Duncan for Elders Gathering

Family sues Richmond trampoline park for negligence in death of B.C. dad

