Doug Groenendijk is one of six Canadian farmers who will be looking for love on an upcoming CTV reality series. (CTV Farming For Love photo)

Doug Groenendijk is one of six Canadian farmers who will be looking for love on an upcoming CTV reality series. (CTV Farming For Love photo)

Farmer Doug in the right field for TV series, hoping his true love comes out of left field

Island resident will be looking for a soulmate in upcoming reality show

Chemainus’ Doug Groenendijk is in the right field for the upcoming CTV reality series Farming For Love.

Now he’s hoping a love interest will come out of left field on the show to become his life partner.

The 6’5” 25-year-old Groenendijk is one of six selected single Canadian farmers who will be searching for a soulmate on the show. The Duncan Christian School graduate and his siblings are famous for their volleyball prowess but also have a long-established family farm on Mount Sicker Road that’s been an ongoing part of their upbringing.

Groenendijk continues to live and work on the family’s 300-acre solar-powered dairy farm. He may be young, but has seen many of his friends get married already and he’s looking for a wife who’s ready to start a family as well as being smart and a travel companion.

Obviously, he’s been Lookin’ for Love In All the Wrong Places, but is looking to change that through the show.

In the questionnaire he filled out for the show, Groenendijk describes himself as “a fun, hard working dairy farmer, who likes to go on adventures, and likes to stay active in numerous ways, especially playing volleyball. I am a very ambitious person that likes to stay busy, so farming is great way of doing that.

“A few of my interests are going exploring, dirt biking, hiking, playing sports, travelling, and hanging out with friends. I try to have a good time with almost anything I do. I play a bunch of recreation sports: basketball, volleyball, and beach volleyball. I do try to stay active and work out. We have a gym on the farm.”

Groenendijk noted he’s looking for someone who is understanding of the farming lifestyle since it’s not for everyone – a partner with strong values who is confident, hard-working, adventurous, smart, and just someone who’s a good time in the 22- to 28-year-old age range.

Filming for the show begins later this year. There will be a series of challenges, group activities and one-on-one dates as the farmers attempt to find their true love.

It’s based on the international show The Farmer Wants A Wife and there are 10 episodes planned. The show will follow the journey of Groenendijk and the five others from across B.C. as they live and work together with those who applied and see if there is a match.

More on Groenendijk’s profile and how to apply to date him on the show can be found here.

CommunityFarming

 

Doug Groenendijk played some professional volleyball in Europe pre-COVID. Here he is with mom Henrietta and dad Chris. (Photo submitted)

Doug Groenendijk played some professional volleyball in Europe pre-COVID. Here he is with mom Henrietta and dad Chris. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Prince Rupert becomes first marine location in Canada for U.S. border preclearance
Next story
One person dies in Cortes Island car crash

Just Posted

The Canadian Coast Guard ship called John P. Tully has been used to bring scientists to the Explorer Seamount — Canada’s largest underwater mountain. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
West Coast expedition off B.C. explores never-before-seen deep-sea habitat

Vancouver Island author and historian Catherine Marie Gilbert placed third in the 2021 Lieutenant Governor’s Medal for Historical Writing, as presented by the British Columbia Historical Federation at its annual conference on Saturday, June 4. Photos supplied
Black Creek author wins 3rd prize in Lieutenant Governor’s Medal for Historical Writing

Aquatic science biologist Shawn Stenhouse releases an Atlantic salmon back into its tank during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
B.C. fish farm licences outside Discovery Islands renewed until at least spring 2023

People walk up stairs to the entrance of the Royal BC Museum in Victoria, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced June 22 they are stopping their $789-million plan to rebuild the ageing building, and sending things back to public consultation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Province cancels controversial $789M Royal BC Museum rebuild