Faster internet coming for rural residents in the North Island

The provincial investment comes from the Connecting British Columbia Fund

A $3.8 million provincial investment will connect more households to high-speed broadband in 10 communities on and around Vancouver Island, including Telegraph Cove, Holberg, Kyuquot, Mahatta River, and Winter Harbour.

“Access to high-speed internet is crucial for people living and working in rural and remote areas like the north island communities of Telegraph Cove, Holberg, Kyuquot and Winter Harbour,” said Michele Babchuk, MLA for the North Island. “It encourages community growth and economic strength by ensuring people can have access to opportunities for business, education, job training and access to services comparable to urban centres. I am thrilled to share in this exciting news.”

These projects will connect over 1800 households to broadband, unlocking better, faster, and more reliable access to digital services and opportunities. Residents of these rural communities can count on better online access to jobs, education, training, virtual healthcare, and more.

The provincial investment comes from the Connecting British Columbia Fund, in addition to $3.3 million from the Federal Government, and nearly $4 million in other funding. Other funding partners include Telus Communications Inc. and CityWest Cable & Telephone Corp.

