Fatal crash on Vancouver Island claims life of driver

Coroners office has confirmed that one person is dead following a serious crash Thursday morning

A serious accident closed Highway 18 between Duncan and Lake Cowichan Thursday morning after a car crashed into the ditch and burst into flames.

The BC Coroners Service has confirmed they’re in the very early stages of their investigation into the death of one person, a man believed to be the driver of the car.

The incident happened near the Paldi Road intersection at around 11 a.m., located approximately 10 km outside of Lake Cowichan.

A witness to the scene says fire crews worked for roughly 10 minutes to extinguish the blaze before the highway was completely shut down for RCMP to investigate. The road has since reopened to traffic.