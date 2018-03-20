A fatal motor vehicle incident took the life of a driver in his 30s overnight near Nordic Drive and the Strathcona Parkway. Google Maps

Fatal overnight motor vehicle incident on Mount Washington

North Island Traffic Division called to the incident which took the life of a male driver in his 30s

RCMP are investigating a fatal motor vehicle incident late Monday night on the Strathcona Parkway at Nordic Drive near Mount Washington Alpine Resort.

Sgt. Craig Blanchard of the RCMP’s North Island Traffic Division said the unit was called to investigate the incident which took the life of a male driver in his 30s.

”It was a single-vehicle rollover around 11:53 p.m. It appears the driver wasn’t wearing his seatbelt, missed a turn, hit a snowbank and flipped. We are also investigating if alcohol was involved.”

Blanchard noted there were two female passengers also in the vehicle who were both taken to hospital with minor injuries.

He added the incident serves as a good reminder to slow down, particularly when roads are icy, and to not drink and drive.

No further details were available on the identity of the driver.

