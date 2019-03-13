Shirley Rempel owns Country Lane Antiques, the store where Garage Sale Mysteries films. Miranda Fatur Langley Advance Times

Fate of B.C.-shot Lori Loughlin movie series uncertain amid U.S. college bribery scandal

Shirley Rempel owns Country Lane Antiques, which is the set of Lori Loughlin’s Hallmark movie series.

For the past four years, the Hallmark movie series Garage Sale Mysteries has filmed at Fort Langley’s Country Lane Antiques store at 9179 Glover Rd. The future of the show is uncertain.

The star and producer of the series is actress Lori Loughlin, who was charged in a scheme where a number of wealthy parents bribed college coaches and insiders at testing centres to get their children into prestigious schools.

According to the United States Department of Justice, both Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were charged in a criminal complaint with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

Loughlin also appeared in the ABC sitcom, Full House years ago and its recent reboot Fuller House, as well as in Hallmark series When Calls the Heart.

READ MORE: Actresses Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin charged in college admissions bribery scheme

“My heart aches,” said Shirley Rempel, owner of Country Lane Antiques.

According to Rempel, the Hallmark movie series was set to film again in April and May, and she has not heard whether or not the scheduled shoot will be cancelled as a result of the charges against Loughlin.

Rempel said Loughlin is “not a diva,” and said her personality on-camera, and off-camera are very similar.

“She’s always been super to deal with, thoughtful, and kind to everyone she’s working with. Wrong is wrong, but we’re all capable of it,” Rempel added.

While Rempel voiced some concern that the potential cancelling of Garage Sale Mysteries could have a negative affect on her store, she’s mostly worried about fellow Canadians who could lose their jobs if the show ends.

“I feel badly for the crew because suddenly a lot of people are going to be out of work. Canadian careers are going to be affected because the various people – the detective, her partner, and the show children – are Canadians. They were all anticipating a successful, evolving, situation because it [the show] had very good ratings,” explained Rempel.

During film shoots at her business, around 100 people are usually present, Rempel said.

“I will lose. We will lose. We get film tourism, and certainly they [customers] come because of the people they are following. The fan base is big and is increasing for that show. By now she’s [Loughlin] got a Canadian [TV production] family that she’s worked with, and the fallout for the Canadian family is going to be high,” Rempel added.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling announced the $25 million federal bribery case on Tuesday with arrests having started.

• Vancouver businessman among those charged

 

Shirley Rempel owns Country Lane Antiques, the store where Garage Sale Mysteries films. Miranda Fatur Langley Advance Times

Lori Loughlin stars in the Hallmark movie series Garage Sale Mysteries. (Hallmark Channel photo)

Lori Loughlin stars in the Hallmark movie series Garage Sale Mysteries. (Hallmark Channel photo)

Previous story
Vancouver businessman to plead not guilty in U.S. college exams scandal
Next story
HumboldtStrong Community Foundation raises $4.2M for Broncos families, community

Just Posted

Teenager dies in workplace accident off the coast of Port Hardy

National champion BMXer from Nanaimo died Sunday, March 10

MLA Claire Trevena welcomes funding for school upgrades

“For 16 years, the BC Liberals cut funding for our school districts”

MP Rachel Blaney hopes DFO listens to locals about Chinook fishery issue

“I implore you and your Ministry to be thorough in your consultation”

Iron Chisel ready to compete again at CFI Fitness in Port McNeill

“This whole thing is a pre-lim, we’re getting ready for a competition in Victoria on May 4”

North Island Atom Eagles push Sooke Thunderbirds to sudden death overtime in playoff final

Despite the odds stacked against them, the Eagles more than exceeded expectations.

Air Canada, WestJet expected to take financial hit from 737 Max 8 ban

The ban comes four days after the Ethiopian Airlines disaster that killed all 157 people on board

Fate of B.C.-shot Lori Loughlin movie series uncertain amid U.S. college bribery scandal

Shirley Rempel owns Country Lane Antiques, which is the set of Lori Loughlin’s Hallmark movie series.

Vancouver businessman to plead not guilty in U.S. college exams scandal

David Sidoo is charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud

Vancouver wins ‘government waste’ award with email-a-tree program

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation also targeted the spending scandal at the B.C. Legislature

Old Hillcrest Chinese Cemetery receives financial support from Island business leader

The 74-year-old cemetery is a Provincial Historic Site and contains 127 Chinese Canadians

Vancouver Island high school student struck by vehicle dies of injuries

Nanaimo high school, B.C. Coroners Service confirm death of teen struck by vehicle March 6

B.C. becomes first province to allow 12-storey timber buildings

Premier Horgan announced in OK Falls that mass-timber will be allowed on buildings up to 12 storeys

First Nation chiefs call for B.C. to declare state of emergency over opioid crisis

Union of BC Indian Chiefs says the overdose epidemic hits Indigenous people especially hard

Province taking over seniors’ home care in southern B.C.

Contracted services to be run directly by Fraser, Island, Coastal Health

Most Read