Father punched shark repeatedly to save daughter in North Carolina attack

The June 2 incident was one of two shark attacks in North Carolina so far this month

Atlantic Beach, North Carolina (James Willamor/Flickr)

The father of a 17-year-old girl who was recently attacked by a shark off the North Carolina coast has shared the dramatic story of how he rescued his daughter by punching the shark repeatedly until it let go.

ALSO READ: New Brunswick couple followed by great white shark

At a press conference Friday, Charlie Winter said he grabbed his daughter Paige and ran for shore while the shark chased them.

Doctors said the teenager’s left leg and two fingers on her left hand were amputated after what was likely a bull shark attack. Despite this, doctors said she’s in good spirits and should fully recover within six to twelve months.

The June 2 incident was one of two shark attacks in North Carolina so far this month. A 19-year-old surfer said he was bitten on his foot last weekend.

The Associated Press

