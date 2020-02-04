The Federal Court of Appeal will release its decision on the latest Trans Mountain pipeline expansion challenge, in a Feb. 4, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Federal appeals court dismisses application challenging Trans Mountain pipeline approval

This challenge was against the second approval

The Federal Court of Appeal has dismissed a challenge against the Liberal government’s second approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

