People wait in line to check in at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The federal Liberal cabinet is considering whether to renew COVID-19 vaccine mandates and mandatory random testing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

People wait in line to check in at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The federal Liberal cabinet is considering whether to renew COVID-19 vaccine mandates and mandatory random testing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Federal Liberals weighing whether to lift remaining COVID-19 travel measures

Measures currently in place set to expire at the end of September

The federal Liberal cabinet is considering whether to renew COVID-19 vaccine mandates and mandatory random testing for travellers.

The current measures are set to expire at the end of the month.

A senior government official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss matters not made public says no decision has been made.

The federal government has gradually scaled back COVID-19 travel restrictions over the course of the spring and summer, as booster shots became more widely available in Canada.

Public health officials and infectious disease experts have warned of a potentially large wave of new COVID-19 cases this fall.

But the Public Health Agency of Canada has also said the country is transitioning to a new, more sustainable phase of the pandemic.

RELATED: Travel industry braces for busy winter season as Canadian travellers ready for sun

RELATED: Canada suspends random COVID-19 tests for vaccinated travellers at airports

Coronavirusfederal governmenttravelvaccines

Previous story
Sentencing hearing delayed for harasser of B.C. teen Amanda Todd
Next story
VIDEO: The new officer in charge of the RCMP in B.C. is formally sworn in

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono scored a goal against the Powell River Kings on Sunday in his hometown of Port McNeill at the Chilton Regional Arena. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Bono returns to home ice for two preseason BCHL games in Port McNeill

A little boy dresses up to watch on Quadra Street as the ceremonial procession and provincial commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II passes along. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
PHOTOS: Victoria procession, ceremony, as B.C. pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Campfire. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media - File)
Campfire prohibition lifted for the Coastal Fire Centre

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks during Question Period on April 1, 2022 in Ottawa. Credit: Christian Diotte, House of Commons Photo Services
Dental care for kids ‘step in right direction’ — MP Rachel Blaney