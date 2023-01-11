A customer loads lumber into the back of a pickup truck in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Friday, June 12, 2020. Canadians are now eligible for a tax credit that will help pay for renovations to build a secondary suite for family member who is a senior or an adult with a disability.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A customer loads lumber into the back of a pickup truck in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Friday, June 12, 2020. Canadians are now eligible for a tax credit that will help pay for renovations to build a secondary suite for family member who is a senior or an adult with a disability.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Federal tax credit for multi-generational home renovations now available to Canadians

Credit will provide a 15 per cent tax refund on expenses of up to $50,000

The federal government is offering a new tax credit to help make it easier for Canadians to care for adult relatives in their own homes.

The multi-generational home renovation tax credit took effect Jan. 1 for expenses related to building a secondary suite for a family member who is a senior or an adult with a disability.

The credit will provide a 15 per cent tax refund on expenses of up to $50,000 to a maximum of $7,500.

The secondary suite must be for a related adult over the age of 65 or living with a disability, including a grandparent, parent, child, grandchild, sibling, aunt, uncle, niece or nephew.

The secondary suite must be a self-contained housing unit that includes a separate entrance, bathroom, kitchen and sleeping area.

Additionally, the home being renovated must be inhabited or reasonably expected to be inhabited within 12 months after the end of the renovations.

Some expenses, such as the purchase of home appliances and costs for housekeeping or other services, do not qualify for the credit.

The parliamentary budget officer estimates that the tax credit will cost the federal government $44 million over the next five years.

The credit was among a number of new housing affordability measures promised by the Liberals in the last election and included in the 2022 budget last April.

RELATED: Budget 2022: Feds add measures to curb speculation as housing supply gets $10B boost

Federal PoliticsRenovationsSeniors

Previous story
South African girl whose mom died denied entry into Canada despite B.C. guardian’s effort
Next story
Three dead Surrey adults believed to be family, IHIT says ‘no outstanding suspect’

Just Posted

From left to right: Brody Chambers came in second place, Auzton Shaw earned a bronze medal, Rylan France won a bronze medal, and Maven Speck-Labree came in second place. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
PHSS wrestling team wins medals at Icebreaker tournament in Nanaimo

The warming centre in Tahsis, where people were without power in January, 2022. Photo courtesy SRD
Workshops to help build extreme temperature resiliency in North Island

Victor’s Secret Fashion Show is returning to Port McNeill Jan. 28. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Victor’s Secret Fashion Show is returning to Port McNeill for 10th anniversary show

Whiskers and her 2022 calf. (Doug Bradshaw photo)
‘Who’s who’ of the Island’s humpback whale community surfacing around Port Alice