Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Feds avert possible delay of marijuana bill

Promise more funding for Indigenous mental health and addiction treatment services, special help for businesses

The Trudeau government has averted a potential confrontation with Indigenous senators that could have delayed the legalization of recreational marijuana.

The 11 members of the Senate’s Aboriginal Peoples’ committee had planned to support a Conservative amendment that would have deferred implementing Bill C-45, pending a report on government efforts to address the concerns of Indigenous communities.

That could have been enough to ensure the amendment passed, given that other senators are also sympathetic to the concerns of some First Nations, who say they have not been properly consulted on the measure.

But just prior to the debate, Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor and Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott sent a letter to the committee, promising a full report to Parliament in September and another within 12 months.

The ministers also promised more funding for Indigenous mental health and addiction treatment services, special help for Indigenous businesses to navigate the licensing process to grow marijuana and consultation on jurisdictional and revenue-sharing issues.

As a result, committee chair Lillian Dyck says Indigenous senators have achieved more than they’d hoped to do with the amendment from Conservative Sen. Dennis Patterson, who says he has decided — with “hesitation” — to abandon it.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Out of control’ wildfire burning east of Fairmont Hot Springs
Next story
Police respond to targeted shooting on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

New Port Hardy water reservoir installed

Water restrictions to be reviewed in two weeks

UPDATED: SD85 alerts public to school shooting threat in Port Hardy

RCMP not recommending charges stating students “are not a continued threat”

VIDEO: Gwa’sala – Nakwaxda’wx march against drugs and alcohol

GNN council reinforces commitment to eliminate drugs and alcohol incidents

Marine Harvest Riptide camp draws crowd at Port Hardy soccer pitch

The Port Hardy Secondary School soccer pitch was taken over by high… Continue reading

Port McNeill applies for grant funding to make a seniors community centre a reality

There is a lack of a common gathering place for seniors in the Town of Port McNeill.

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

It’s breeding season, so look out for dive-bombing crows

Breeding leads to some wacky behavior by animals across B.C. through the spring

Police respond to targeted shooting on Vancouver Island

Reports state six shots fired into home and vehicle

‘Out of control’ wildfire burning east of Fairmont Hot Springs

54 hectare blaze discovered Sunday. Currently burning out of control

Feds avert possible delay of marijuana bill

Promise more funding for Indigenous mental health and addiction treatment services, special help for businesses

B.C. speculation tax to cause vacation property price dip: forecast

Royal LePage estimates tax on some buyers will convince a wave of owners to sell vacation homes

B.C. wildlife centre cares for orphaned bear found last month

Couple rescues cub found trying to nurse off dead mother on Vancouver Island

Island man dead following crash on Highway 19

The driver was ejected from his vehicle near Parksville

Dead killer whale found off the North Coast of B.C.

Marine researchers performed a necropsy off Dundas Island to determine death of the young orca

Most Read