Fentanyl, sawed-off shotgun, $15,000 cash found in bust in downtown Nanaimo

RCMP search ‘drug house,’ make two arrests that they say will impact flow of illegal drugs

RCMP hope a bust of what they call a “drug house” in downtown Nanaimo will disrupt the flow of illegal drugs into the downtown core.

Nanaimo RCMP made two arrests at a home in downtown Nanaimo on Wednesday, taking a 27-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman into custody, according to a police press release.

“This home was suspected of supplying drugs to dealers who in turn, were selling to marginalized people in the downtown core of Nanaimo,” noted the release.

RCMP allege they found more than two ounces of “various narcotics including fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription oxycodone and other prescription drugs” at a home in the 400 block of Selby Street.

A sawed-off shotgun and a .22-calibre rifle were also located; both were later confirmed to have been stolen. RCMP also seized more than $15,000 in Canadian and U.S. cash.

The two suspects arrested were released, with court dates pending related to drug trafficking.

“The Nanaimo RCMP projects team is committed to disrupting suppliers of fentanyl, which is responsible for the majority of overdose deaths within our city and its street community, said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release. “These arrests and seizures should, at least in the short term, impact the flow of illegal drugs to dealers in the downtown core of our city.”

RELATED: Crime incidents on the rise in Nanaimo

MOST-READ: Naked, bloody man drowns on Vancouver Island; police watchdog notified


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Woman wrongly detained in Montreal handrail dispute, Supreme Court rules
Next story
UPDATE: Several people stabbed in London Bridge incident, declared act of terrorism

Just Posted

Christmas Tree Light Up brings joy to community struggling with loggers strike

“It is times like this when community events are the most necessary”

LETTER: WFP clears the air regarding ‘concessions’

“The article cites ‘concessions’ that the company put on the bargaining table. This is not accurate”

High school wrestling is back at PHSS

I’ve had a couple people ask me “Tyson, what have you done… Continue reading

PHSS girls volleyball team place fourth at island tournament

While all of the girls played great at the tournament, there were two All Stars given out.

Save On Foods in Port Hardy is accepting donations for striking loggers

“My uptake on it is, Western Forest Products you should be ashamed of yourself”

Fashion Fridays: 5 ways to look festive – fast

Kim XO keeps you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media network

Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters resigns after racial slur allegations

Dismissal comes after former NHL player Akim Aliu tweeted Monday night that he had a racial slur directed his way

First Nation elder’s trial accusing B.C. Mountie of excessive force begins

Irene Joseph says run-in with Const. Darrin Meier in 2014 has left her with psychological damage

Police seek missing Alberta man after burned-out truck found in B.C.

Marshal Iwaasa, 26, told his family he was heading for Calgary, but his truck was found in Pemberton

Fentanyl, sawed-off shotgun, $15,000 cash found in bust in downtown Nanaimo

RCMP search ‘drug house,’ make two arrests that they say will impact flow of illegal drugs

Scheer heads to Conservative heartland after a bruising week of challenges

Earlier in the week, Andrew Scheer had been blasted by party supporters in Montreal

Hockey reckoning amid renewed call for independent body to probe abuse

Former Olympic skier Allison Forsyth says if such an organization had existed in the late 1990s

PHOTOS: Black Friday frenzy goes global – and not everyone’s happy

Many countries don’t celebrate Thanksgiving, but they are participating in Black Friday consumerism

UPDATE: Several people stabbed in London Bridge incident, declared act of terrorism

A man has been detained, according to Metropolitan Police

Most Read