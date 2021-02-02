Fernie COVID-19 cluster update: Seven new cases, but active cases down to 24

98 cases have now been linked to the Fernie area community cluster

The COVID-19 cluster in the Fernie area has been expanded to include 98 cases according to Interior Health (IH), but active cases have fallen away in the last few days.

In a release on Tuesday (Feb. 2), IH reported that another seven cases had been added to the cluster that had appeared in the Fernie local health area since the beginning of 2021.

The number of active cases reported has dropped drastically since the cluster was declared last week, with only 24 cases currently active and in isolation – down from 63 when first reported, and 60 last Friday.

The Fernie local health area is defined as the region served by the Elk Valley Hospital – including all of the Elk Valley and the South Country.

IH have reported that no single location or event is linked to the majority of cases, with the numbers instead coming from informal local social gatherings.

READ MORE: No indications of community spread after COVID-19 variant detected in Interior: IH

scott.tibballs@thefreepress.ca

Coronavirus