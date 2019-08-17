Ferries employees participating in Denman Island cleanup for plastic-shedding ferry

The cleanup comes a few weeks after one organized by residents of the Island

The Baynes Sound Connector cable ferry. Black Press file photo

BC Ferries employees will be participating in a shoreline cleanup this week of Denman Island in an attempt to collect shedding plastic from the Baynes Sound Connector ferry cable.

The cleanup comes a few weeks after one organized by residents of the Island, after finding both large and small pieces of plastic from the cable of the ferry around Denman, Hornby and Vancouver islands.

RELATED: Denman Island cable ferry shedding plastic into the ocean

Residents on social media have noted they have baskets full of cable plastic from Elkhaven to Denman Point. They have also noted the plastic has broken into small bits as well as long streamers.

“There is quite a bit – this has been going on for years,” said Denman resident Edi Johnston told The Record in July. “It’s never been in this volume, but lately there’s been a huge increase, which is raising red flags.”

Astrid Braunschmidt, manager of communications and media relations for BC Ferries said the cleanup is set for Aug. 20, and will have between 20 to 25 people attending from the corporation, including president and CEO Mark Collins.

“We plan to be on Denman Island and at Buckley Bay throughout the day. If members of the public would like to join us, they are welcome to do so.”

Braunschmidt confirmed BC Ferries is aware of the shedding plastic from the BSC and said the problem is a manufacturer’s defect and should not be occurring.

“BC Ferries is working with engineering experts to rectify the situation. We are looking at all options, including cables without coatings.”


