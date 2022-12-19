Ferry service between Crofton and Vesuvius Bay cancelled until this afternoon

All ferry crossings aboard the Quinitsa which runs between Crofton and Vesuvius Bay, on Dec. 19 were cancelled on Dec. 19 until the 12:05 sailing from Vesuvius Bay to Crofton.
BC Ferries had originally announced that all ferry crossings on the route would be cancelled until 3 p.m. due to mechanical difficulties with the motor on the ship’s rescue boat.
But the corporation has since been able to source a replacement rescue boat for the Quinitsa.
Upcoming sailings that were previously cancelled have now been reinstated and will travel as originally scheduled.
For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information, follow @BCFerries on Twitter.
“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations,” a statement from BC Ferries said.