The highway camera at Shawnigan-Mill Bay Road and the Trans-Canada Highway in Mill Bay show firefighters on the scene of a fire that has closed the road. (DriveBC.ca screenshot)

The highway camera at Shawnigan-Mill Bay Road and the Trans-Canada Highway in Mill Bay show firefighters on the scene of a fire that has closed the road. (DriveBC.ca screenshot)

Trans-Canada-Highway in Mill Bay reopened as fire contained

It is being reported that the fire is at or near Pioneer Square Mall

A structure fire at Pioneer Square Mall in Mill Bay closed the Trans-Canada Highway in both directions briefly on Friday afternoon, shortly after 1 p.m.

The fire took place at the mall at the corner of the TCH and Shawnigan-Mill Bay Road. The Shawnigan Lake Fire Department and the Cowichan Bay Fire Department joined the Mill Bay Fire Department to fight the blaze.

“Thankfully it wasn’t what it could have been,” said Captain Dean Kwasny of the Mill Bay Fire Department.

“If this building ever really did go up, it would be a mess.”

There’s a lot of old, dry cedar in the building, Kwasny explained, making it a fire hazard.

“We’re very worried about this place now,” he said. “Thankfully it was a small fire contained to one area.”

Speculation was that the fire may have been started by squatters who had set up inside the unoccupied building.

Black smoke billowing from the building impacted visibility on the highway.

By 1:45 the highway had reopened to traffic.

More information as it becomes available.

fire

Previous story
CN close to Fraser Canyon reopening, Highway 1 access target mid-January
Next story
Liberals push sick leave, crack down on health-care worker harassment in single bill

Just Posted

Romana Pasca, North Island College’s manager of international projects, partnerships and global education, says more than $1 million in new grant funding will mean more NIC students will be able to gain international perspectives through study abroad. Photo supplied
North Island College receives more than $1 million for student study abroad

Mowi Canada West salmon farm. (Mowi photo)
Fish farmers say data refutes sea lice drop-off after Discovery Islands restocking ban

Members of Cowichan Search and Rescue and RCMP work to transport residents of the Meadow Glen Apartments to higher ground due to flooding in the Duncan area in mid-November. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)
Vancouver Island’s 2021 weather may be a walk in the park compared to what’s to come

A rockfish. Courtesy Central Coast Indigenous Resource Alliance.
Researchers uncover and map biological hotspots of B.C.’s Central Coast