Fire fails to ignite, man arrested after gas poured on occupied Esquimalt boat

Police say 2 people onboard when gas poured onto boat Wednesday, parties knew each other

A man faces charges of attempted arson with disregard for human life, and uttering threats, after someone attempted to light an occupied boat on fire in Esquimalt on Wednesday morning.

Victoria police were called to a dock in West Bay in the 500 block of Head Street just after 5:30 a.m. for a report that a man was pouring gasoline on an occupied boat and attempting to light it on fire, as well as uttering death threats toward two people on the boat.

According to VicPD, the man was unable to light the fire and fled the scene. After getting a description of the suspect, police launched a search in Esquimalt and Victoria before locating and arresting him in the 900 block of Pandora Avenue without incident around 8 a.m.

Police are recommending multiple charges against the man, who was held in police custody pending a bail hearing.

While the incident remains under investigation, police believe it was a targeted incident as the suspect and victims were known to each other. VicPD stated there is no indication the incident is connected to any other ongoing arson investigations.

Anyone with information on the incident are asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, extension one, or anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

